Following the Dutch government’s announcement yesterday that the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be allowed to go on with a limited audience, the EBU has shed more light on the ticket sales and the protocol fans have to follow in order to attend the event.

A limited audience of 3,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest (nine shows). There will not be a general public sale, the tickets will be offered to the 2020 Eurovision ticket holders.

Eurovision 2021 tickets will go on sale on Saturday 8 May at 12:00 pm CET. The EBU has shed more light on the procedure and protocol to follow if you are planning to purchase a ticket.

Q&A about tickets sales and protocol

How can you purchase ESC 2021 tickets?

Ticket sales will start on Saturday 8 May at 12:00 hours (noon) CEST. Everyone who had tickets for Eurovision Song Contest 2020 will receive an email (sent to the email address that has been used for buying tickets in 2020) with a link to the sale of the show(s) for which tickets have been bought in 2020. A unique code will give purchasers access to buy their tickets. Please note: this code will not guarantee tickets to the show because of the reduced capacity in place for COVID-19 regulations. Tickets are only available to those who successfully purchased tickets for the 2020 show – there will be no public sale.

What are the terms and conditions for the Eurovision Song Contest and Fieldlab?

Due to COVID-19 and the fact that Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is a Fieldlab event, there are special terms and conditions, and entry requirements for the live shows set out by the Dutch authorities. Please read the terms and conditions carefully before you purchase tickets: you can find them here. Testing for COVID-19: Most importantly, you need to obtain a negative rapid COVID-19 test (free of charge) on the day of the show via testenvoortoegang.nl and show the negative test result at the entrance. High-risk groups: People from groups identified as high-risk are unfortunately not able to attend the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Find more about risk groups here.

Is there an age limit to attend the competition?

The minimum age to visit the Eurovision Song Contest is 5, but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Every person must have their own seat (as well as little children). Children from the age of 5 years old need to show a negative COVID-19 test result to get access to the event. People considered to be in a high risk health risk group are unfortunately not able to attend the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, this also includes people over 70 years of age. Please find more info about high risk groups here.

What are the dates of the shows?

A total of 9 shows will be accessible for audiences: First Semi-Final Jury show, Monday 17 May, 21:00 hours (CEST)

First Semi-Final Family show, Tuesday 18 May, 15:00 hours (CEST)

First Semi-Final LIVE show, Tuesday 18 May, 21:00 hours (CEST)

Second Semi-Final Jury show, Wednesday 19 May, 21:00 hours (CEST)

Second Semi-Final Family show, Thursday 20 May, 15:00 hours (CEST)

Second Semi-Final LIVE show, Thursday 20 May, 21:00 hours (CEST)

Grand Final Jury show, Friday 21 May, 21:00 hours (CEST)

Grand Final Family show, Saturday 22 May, 13:30 hours (CEST)

Grand Final LIVE show, Saturday 22 May, 21:00 hours (CEST) Both the Jury and Family shows are complete shows, including hosts, performances and interval acts. There are two differences between these and the live shows: Jury and Family shows will not be broadcast on television and, during the voting sequence, dummy results will be used. The duration of the Semi-Final shows is 2 hours and 15 minutes and for the Grand Final shows it’s 3 hours and 45 minutes. For each show there are seats available in the First and Second Tier and accessible seats. There are no arena floor standing places during the shows.

How much will the tickets cost? What kind of types of tickets will be available?

Semi-Final prices*: First Tier: Jury show €74.75 / Family show €54.75 / Live show €164.75

Second Tier: Jury show €54.75 / Family show €44.75 / Live show €124.75

Accessible + companion**: Jury show €54.75 / Family show €44.75 / Live show €124.75 * Prices include €3,50 service fee per ticket ** Prices are per person; you are required to buy a separate ticket for the accessible seat and the companion seat. Grand Final prices *: First Tier: Jury show €109.75 / Family show €89.75 / Live show €249.75

Second Tier: Jury show €89.75 / Family show €79.75 / Live show €199.75

Accessible + companion**: Jury show €89.75 / Family show €79.75 / Live show €199.75 * Prices include €3,50 service fee per ticket ** Prices are per person; you have to buy a separate ticket for an accessible seat and a companion seat.

How will the ticketing queue system work?

Visitors who open the link to the order page on Saturday 8 May before 12:00 hours (noon) CEST will be allocated a random spot in the waiting queue by the system. The queue number will not show on screen, the system will automatically place you in the queue. Visitors who open the link after 12:00 hours (noon) CEST will join at the end of the queue. Visiting the website the day before sales start does not give you any guarantee to get a place at the front of the queue. You are advised not to refresh the ticket page. You will lose your position and be placed at the back of the queue if you do so.

How many tickets will you be able to purchase?

A maximum of 4 tickets can be selected per order (per bank account and address). If you book more than 4 tickets, your tickets might be cancelled.

Which apps do you require to download to get access to the Eurovision Song Contest?

After you have bought your ticket(s), we kindly ask you to download the following two apps: Close app – this app will communicate about making a test appointment, information about regulations during the show (e.g. entrance time-slots), Fieldlab research questions, and most importantly… your ticket(s)! Close app:

Android, download here

iPhone, download here CoronaCheck app – you will need this app to show your negative COVID-19 test result before getting access to the event. CoronaCheck app:

Android, download here

iPhone, download here

What safety measures will be implemented?

Strict security measures will be enforced. Airport security style checks will be in place. You will be asked to arrive in predesignated time-slots, which will be communicated via the Close app. We kindly ask you to stick to this time-slot so we can make sure everyone enters the venue smoothly and safely.

Will you be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result to attend the Eurovision Song Contest?

Yes, you need to make an appointment at testenvoortoegang.nl in advance. You need to get tested on the day of the show. After you receive your negative test result you need to connect the result in the CoronaCheck app. This will all be explained in the Close app. Only if you have a negative test result (a QR code in your CoronaCheck app) will you be allowed to enter the Ahoy.

Where can you book a COVID-19 test?

This can be done at https://testenvoortoegang.nl/ . Here you will find different locations where you can get tested. You need to undertake the test on the same day as the event.

Which tests are valid?

Only tests done at https://testenvoortoegang.nl/ are valid.

How many hours before the show starts do you need to be tested?

The test needs to be done on the same day as the event.

Can you get tested at the venue?

No, it is not possible to get tested at the venue.

You’re from abroad, where can you get tested?

If you’re from abroad, you also need to get tested at testenvoortoegang.nl. There are different locations in the Netherlands where you can book a test. Please be aware that you are required to get tested on the day of the event and only the negative test results from testenvoortoegang.nl are valid and will give you access to the event. No other negative test result will be valid.

You’re already vaccinated, will you still require to show a negative test result?

Yes, even if you are vaccinated, you are still required to show a negative test result from testenvoortoegang.nl as well.

Do you need to wear a face mask during the Eurovision Song Contest?

Yes, when you are in line before entering the venue and when you are walking around in the venue, you are required to wear a face mask. When you are seated in the arena you can take it off. Outside Ahoy the current RIVM regulations apply.

Do you need to keep a social distance of 1.5 metres when you are in the venue?

Once you have entered the venue, you do not have to keep social distance anymore. You still are required to wear a face mask when you are moving around. When you are seated, you can take it off. After the show, when you are outside the venue, the current RIVM (Dutch Health Institute) regulations apply.

Will you get a specific time-slot to enter the venue?

Yes, you will receive your time-slot in the Close app.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Nathan Reinds/NPO/NOS /AVROTROS