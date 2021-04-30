ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 13th day, with the results from Belarus!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

After Slovakia, we’ll go on with a former Soviet nation, which was finally disqualified from this year’s Eurovision. The INFE club of Belarus reveals its votes for 2021:

Top 10 from INFE Belarus

1 point goes to Sweden

2 points go to Czech Republic

3 points go to Australia

4 points go to Estonia

5 points go to Finland

6 points go to San Marino

7 points go to Azerbaijan

8 points go to Lithuania

10 points go to Ukraine and…

12 points go to… Switzerland!

It all seems that it will be difficult for Gjon’s Tears to fall from the top, where he has been almost from the beginning of the poll.

The scoreboard

Switzerland – 106 points

San Marino – 65 points

France – 60 points

Malta – 54 points

– 54 points Lithuania – 53 points

– 53 points Azerbaijan – 42 points

– 42 points Cyprus – 42 points

– 42 points Greece – 40 points

– 40 points Romania – 36 points

– 36 points Ukraine – 29 points

– 29 points Finland – 28 points

– 28 points Russia – 24 points

– 24 points Bulgaria – 22 points

– 22 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Estonia – 14 points

– 14 points Italy – 12 points

– 12 points Sweden – 12 points

– 12 points Albania – 11 points

– 11 points Serbia – 11 points

– 11 points Croatia – 9 points

– 9 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Moldova – 5 points

– 5 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Australia – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points Czech Republic – 2 points

– 2 points Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!