ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 12th day, with the results from Slovakia!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Who will gather the most points this year?

We remain in Central Europe today, as INFE Slovakia is ready to disclose its votes! Although the country’s most recent participation was back in 2012, INFE Slovakia is still active and here to rate this year’s contestants. Let’s check out how they voted:

Top 10 from INFE Slovakia

1 point goes to Malta

2 points go to France

3 points go to Lithuania

4 points go to Romania

5 points go to Azerbaijan

6 points go to Ukraine

7 points go to San Marino

8 points go to Croatia

10 points go to Serbia and…

12 points go to… Russia!

It’s a… Russian woman power! Manizha is awarded her first set of 12 points today! What’s your opinion on the Russian song?

The scoreboard

Switzerland – 94 points

France – 60 points

San Marino – 59 points

Malta – 54 points

– 54 points Lithuania – 45 points

– 45 points Cyprus – 42 points

– 42 points Greece – 40 points

– 40 points Romania – 36 points

– 36 points Azerbaijan – 35 points

– 35 points Russia – 24 points

– 24 points Finland – 23 points

– 23 points Bulgaria – 22 points

– 22 points Norway – 20 points

– 20 points Ukraine – 19 points

– 19 points Denmark – 14 points

– 14 points Italy – 12 points

– 12 points Albania – 11 points

– 11 points Serbia – 11 points

– 11 points Sweden – 11 points

– 11 points Estonia – 10 points

– 10 points Croatia – 9 points

– 9 points Germany – 7 points

– 7 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Poland – 6 points

– 6 points Israel – 6 points

– 6 points Moldova – 5 points

– 5 points Iceland – 5 points

– 5 points Ireland – 4 points

– 4 points Belgium – 3 points

– 3 points Australia – 2 points

– 2 points Spain – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!