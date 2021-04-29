Bulgaria: Victoria performs in Madrid whilst her entry goes viral in Spain

Following Gjon’s Tears and Barbara Pravi’s performance in Madrid, the next Eurovision 2021 act to grace the Spanish capital is Victoria from Bulgaria who travelled to Spain yesterday in order to treat the Spanish audience with her 2021 Eurovision entry ‘Growing up is getting older ’. Will Spain’s douze points go to la Bulgaria in Rotterdam?

Victoria flew all the way from Sofia to the majestic Spanish capital yesterday in order to perform her Eurovision entry for the Spanish audience on Telecinco’s epic show Rocio Contar La Verdad Para Sequir Viva. She sang her Eurovision entry in English with a mix of Spanish lyrics.

The Bulgarian hopeful got the chance to meet the 2021 Spanish hopeful Blas Canto on Telecinco’s set.

It was great to finally meet and speak to you in person, @BlasCanto 💙 See you in Rotterdam very soon! #Eurovision #RocioVerdad8 pic.twitter.com/aJcW83WL2Q — VICTORIA (@victoriageorge_) April 28, 2021

Last night #Victoria, #Eurovision, #Bulgaria and #RocioContarLaVerdadParaSeguirViva were trending topic on Twitter in Spain.

You can watch Victoria performing his 2021 Eurovision entry live for the very first time in Spain on Telecinco below:

¡España, thank you for the opportunity to perform ‘Growing Up is Getting Old’ at #RocioVerdad8 for you! 💛 🇪🇸 See you on 20 May at the second semi-final of #Eurovision 2021! 🇧🇬 #Bulgaria pic.twitter.com/9tYiZARO9c — VICTORIA (@victoriageorge_) April 28, 2021

Bookies’ hot favourite!

Both Victoria and Bulgaria are amongst the bookies’ hot favourites along with France, Switzerland, Malta and Italy to belt the Eurovision Grand Prix in Rotterdam.

Bulgaria in Eurovision

Bulgaria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 and is yet to win the competition. The Balkan nation’s best result in the contest was achieved in 2017 when Kristian Kostov placed 2nd in the Grand Final in Kyiv.

Bulgaria has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times. The country withdrew from the competition in 2014 due to financial reasons and returned to the event in 2016 with flying colours when Poli Genova placed 4th in Stockholm.

Prior to 2016 Bulgaria had only made it once to the Grand Final since its debut in 2005. The country has seen a reversal of fortune in the contest since its return in 2016, qualifying to the Grand Final three years in a row ( 2016, 2017, 2018).

In 2019 the country withdrew from the competition again due to financial issues and was set to return in 2020 with Victoria’s ‘Tears getting sober’, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus global pandemic.