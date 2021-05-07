Eurovision 2020: Turquoise Carpet location unveiled

Dutch national broadcaster, AVROTROS, has unveiled the venue and location for the 2021 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony.

The 2021 Eurovision Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony will be held at the Rotterdam Cruise Terminal on Sunday 16 May. The event will be broadcast live on the official Youtube channel of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Turquoise Carpet

Instead of a traditional Red Carpet, the organization has opted for a refreshingly different approach that fits the City of Rotterdam and the Eurovision Song Contest. The 39 competing acts and their delegations, EBU and NPO / NOS / AVROTROS officials will be welcomed on the Turquoise Carpet.

The artists will be seen walking on the Golden Carpet with the backdrop of Nieuwe Maas River in Rotterdam.

What will happen during the Turquoise Carpet and Opening Ceremony?

During the Turquoise event, competing acts at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest will be able to meet and greet the assembled press. The 2021 Eurovision hopefuls will be seen in their best attire and designer outfits.

At the opening ceremony, the Mayor of Rotterdam, Mr Ahmed Aboutaleb and officials from AVROTROS, NOS, NPO, the EBU, City of Rotterdam and The Netherlands will officially welcome the 2021 Eurovision participating countries, delegations and artists to Rotterdam.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18 , 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy. The event will be co-organized by Dutch broadcasters NPO, NOS, AVROTROS in liason with the EBU.

Source: eurovision.tv/AVROTROS