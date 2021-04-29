Eurovision 2021: First episode of ‘Krista Calling’ released

Eurovision’s favourite Finnish bride aka Krista Siegfrids has released the first episode of her special Eurovision 2021 series ‘Krista Calling, where she’ll be bringing exclusive behind the scenes coverage and updates from the Rotterdam Ahoy.

Krista Siegfrids will be playing a key role at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, bringing the fandom one step closer to the competition in her special behind the scenes series. She’ll be keeping us all up to date with the latest developments and gossip from the Eurovision 2021 host city.

In the first episode ‘The Birth of A New Stage‘, Krista takes us on a tour around the host city and the Rotterdam Ahoy, showing us the 2021 Eurovision stage in full action. We see her calling Gjon Tears from Switzerland and interviewing Florian Wieder (ESC 2021 stage designer) and Erwin Rintjema (Head of Production/ESC 2021).

The Krista Calling Schedule

05/05/21 – Episode #2

– Episode #2 15/05/21- Episode #3

Episode #3 17/05/21 – Episode #4

– Episode #4 19/05/21 – Episode #5

– Episode #5 21/05/21– Episode #6

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv