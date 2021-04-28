Eurovision 2021: Rehearsals kick off on 8 May (full schedule published)

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is just round the corner, with the first set of delegations expected to arrive in Rotterdam next week and the rehearsals kicking off on Saturday 8 May.

This week the technical and stand in rehearsals are taking place at the Rotterdam Ahoy as the Eurovision stage is ready to go!

The EBU has published the complete rehearsals schedule. Lithuania, Slovenia, Russia, Sweden, Australia, North Macedonia and Ireland will be first countries to grace the Eurovision stage on Saturday 8 May, whilst Sunday 9 May will see Cyprus, Norway, Croatia, Belgium, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan and Ukraine take the stage.

The first set of rehearsals will run from 08-15 May, the official Opening Ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Sunday 16 May. You can read the full schedule here.

The Eurovision Press Centre will open its doors on Saturday 8 May and will run until Saturday 22 May. Please note that the Press Centre will be closed on Sunday 16 May.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: EBU/ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU/Stijn Smulders