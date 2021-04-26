Israel: Eden Alene releases Set Me Free’s behind the scenes video

The 2021 Israeli Eurovision hopeful, Eden Alene, has released a special video showcasing the making of her Eurovision entry’s official music video.

The Israeli delegation will be parting for Rotterdam next week, namely on 7 May, coinciding with Eden’s 21st birthday. Eden Alene has released a special video depicting the making of the the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Set Me Free‘.

The official music video of ‘Set Me Free‘ was shot at the newly built Design City Centre and was directed by Nimrod Peled and produced by Tali Eshkoli (Head of Event Eurovision 2019). Tali Eshkoli is a prominent figure in the Israeli Delegation, who has great experience organizing Eurovision related parties and events both in Israel and on location during the Eurovision Song Contest. She has been part of the Israel delegation at Eurovision for many years.



Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.