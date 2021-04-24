Spain: Miki Nuñez and Manel Navarro release ‘Que Tal?’

Two former Spanish Eurovision representatives, Miki Nuñez and Manel Navarro, have joined forces and released a single together ‘Que Tal?’.

Miki Nuñez represented Spain at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘La Venda‘ and Manel Navarro represented his homeland at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Do it for your lover‘. The Spanish lads have joined forces in order to treat their fans with a new single ‘Que Tal?‘

‘Que Tal?‘ is one of the tracks in Manel Navarro‘s debut album ‘Cicatriz’. The song has been penned and composed by Manel himself and released in Spain by Música Global Discogràfica S.L.

Manel and Miki in Eurovision

Both Manel Navarro and Miki Nuñez have graced the Eurovision stage in recent years, namely in 2017 and 2o19 placing 26th and 22nd respectively in the Grand Final.

Manel Navarro- Do it for your lover (Eurovision 2017)

Miki Nuñez – La Venda (Eurovision 2019)

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the event twice, namely in 1968 with Massiel and in 1969 on home soil with Salome. The country has competed in the event religiously every year since its debut in the contest and has participated in the competition 59 times. 2021 will see Iberian nation’s 60th Eurovision participation.

Source: RTVE/ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE