ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today the poll sees its 6th day, with the results from Hungary!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

This time we’ll be moving from Australia back to European grounds, namely to Hungary! Although the country’s national broadcaster has opted for a non-participation in this year’s event, the Hungarian INFE club is here again to attend the contest closely and cast its votes.

Top 10 from INFE Hungary