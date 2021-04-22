Today saw the King of the Netherlands grace the Eurovision venue in Rotterdam. Many numerous media outlets and news portals were invited to the Rotterdam Ahoy in order to check out the the stage construction and preparations for Eurovision 2021.

The journalists and media were pleasantly surprised and impressed with the majestic mega stage. They got a chance to see the massive LED screens and the lighting installation in the arena.

Rijnmond.nl was one of the many Dutch media outlets present at the Eurovision venue today.

Erwin Rintjema (Eurovision 2021 Head of Show) says :

The Eurovision song contest is the Champions League in our profession. It is very special because of the size, the number of participants, the level and the innovations on the podium. It is very diverse and it contains all kinds of hidden tricks, with which we make the performances beautiful. For example, we have a TV screen that is 52 meters wide and 12 meters high. Inside there are doors that can open. That has never been done on such a scale.

Sietse Bakker (Eurovision 2021 Executive Producer) says:

We waited forty years for the organization in the Netherlands and had to postpone it for another year. And that in challenging circumstances. We are continuously making adjustments. Soon 180 million people will see how it turned out. Hard to comprehend!

Marnix Kaar ( Eurovision 2021 Show Director) says:

I’ve been doing big shows for 25 years, but that doesn’t come close to this. Especially because it is such a wide stage. It is difficult to hide cameras, especially when they fly through the air. You try to keep all this out of the picture and that is a puzzle.

Source: Rijnmond.nl

Cover photo credit: Rijnmond.nl/ Dennis Kranenburg