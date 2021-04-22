Eurovision 2021: The Dutch King visits Rotterdam Ahoy

His Majesty King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands paid a special visit to the 2021 Eurovision venue, Rotterdam Ahoy, in order to check out the on going Eurovision 2021 preparations.

The Eurovision stage and the Green Room are almost set at the Rotterdam Ahoy as work continues at the Eurovision venue.

Earlier today, King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands, paid a working visit to the organization of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam Ahoy. The King was given a tour of the Ahoy arena, where the construction of the stage and the surrounding parts are at an advanced stage one and a half weeks after the construction began.

The King also spoke with various teams within the Eurovision Song Contest about the challenges of producing three “state-of-the-art” live television shows of this magnitude, including the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic.



King Willem Alexander got the chance to meet with all people who are working behind the scene: including the construction, technology and lighting crews involved in the construction of the majestic Eurovision stage.

Florian Wieder (Eurovision 2021 stage designer) met the King of the Netherlands during the tour too and shed some light on the story behind the 2021 Eurovision stage design.



The King also got a glimpse into the largest ‘Front of House’ in the Netherlands, where all available technology is served. Finally, the King spoke with some of the more than 600 volunteers who will be active for the Eurovision Song Contest in the coming weeks.

Source: AVROTROS

Cover Photo: Nathan Reinds/ AVROTROS