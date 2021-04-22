EBU: New TV Committee elected at the 2021 EBU TV Assembly

The EBU has elected a new TV Commitee this week at the annual EBU TV Assembly which has been held viritually.



The EBU hosted the EBU TV Assembly this week where a new set of TV Committee members have been appointed. The new committee members will serve from 2021-2023.

SVT’s Head of Content Strategy Markus Sterky has been re-elected as the TV Committee’s President along with 4 vice-presidents:

Ana Maria Bordas (TVE/Spain) re-elected



(TVE/Spain) re-elected Dermot Horan (RTE/Ireland) re-elected



(RTE/Ireland) re-elected Ekaterina Orlova (RTR /Russia) re-elected (promoted to vice president)

(RTR /Russia) re-elected (promoted to vice president) Natalija Gorscak (RTVSLO/Slovenia) re-elected (promoted to vice president)



The following members have been appointed to join the TV Committee for a 2 year term:

Matt Travers (BBC/ UK) re-elected

(BBC/ UK) re-elected Faruk Güven (TRT/Turkey) re-elected

(TRT/Turkey) re-elected Bakel Walden (SRG,/Switzerland)

(SRG,/Switzerland) Frank- Dieter Freiling (ZDF/ Germany)

(ZDF/ Germany) Maria Koufopoulo ( ERT/ Greece)

( ERT/ Greece) Marek Solon_Lipinski (TVP/ Poland)

(TVP/ Poland) Manuel Alduy (France Televisions/ France)

(France Televisions/ France) Gaello Armentano (RAI/Italy)

Familiar faces

We have few familiar faces in the new TV Committee, the Heads of Delegation from Spain and Russia have been re-elected again. Ana Maria Bordas (TVE) will be continuing as a vice-president for another term whilst Ekaterina Orlova (RTR) has now been appointed as a vice-president.

The former Greek Head of Delegation Maria Koufopoulou has been elected for the very first time and will be joining the TV Committee.

Frank- Dieter Freiling from Germany will be also joining the TV Committee. He is the Chairman of the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group.

About the EBU’s TV Committee

The EBU’s TV Committee oversees the operations of the EBU’s TV services and assists in steering the operational and strategic direction. The Chairman and President are nominated by the TV Committee.

The TV Committee monitors the progress of events like the Eurovision Song Contest, approves the strategy of the television services and controls the television development fund. Moreover they help establish standards and procedures. The committee meets 4 times throughout the year, with remaining business conducted electronically. Since 2013 the TV Committee also has held joint meetings with the Radio Committee.

Source: RTVE/ EBU/ ESCToday

Photo credit: RTVE