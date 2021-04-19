Day number 2! ESCToday is happy to collaborate with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! Οn a daily basis, our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today it’s Cyprus’ turn to announce its results!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

Today it’s time we presented the results from INFE Cyprus! Let’s see how the island of Aphrodite will affect the scoreboard this year!

Top 10 from INFE Cyprus

1 point goes to Sweden

2 points go to Australia

3 points go to France

4 points go to San Marino

5 points go to Moldova

6 points go to Slovenia

7 points go to Lithuania

8 points go to Switzerland

10 points go to Ukraine and…

12 points go to… Greece!

Stefania gets her first set of 12 points and has every reason to dance! Will she bring Greece back to the left side of the scoreboard in May?

So far, Switzerland and Gjon’s Tears are leading the poll, while Lithuania, Greece and Romania are following with 12 points each. Let’s have a closer look:

Switzerland – 18 points

– 18 points Lithuania – 12 points

– 12 points Greece – 12 points

– 12 points Romania – 12 points

– 12 points Ukraine – 10 points

– 10 points France – 9 points

– 9 points Cyprus – 8 points

– 8 points San Marino – 7 points

– 7 points Azerbaijan – 7 points

– 7 points Slovenia – 6 points

– 6 points Moldova – 5 points

– 5 points Malta – 4 points

– 4 points Sweden – 3 points

– 3 points Australia – 2 points

– 2 points Italy – 1 point

Tomorrow at 16:00 CET we’ll be back with another set of results!

Are you happy with today’s outcome?