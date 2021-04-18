Here we are again! ESCToday is proudly announcing its collaboration with the INFE Network, for the 5th consecutive year! From today and on a daily basis. our website will be bringing you the results of the INFE Poll 2021. A total of 22 participating fan clubs in Europe and beyond have voted and today we’re kicking off with the Georgian votes!

Day after day, each individual fan club of the INFE (International Network of Fanclubs of Eurovision) Network will be voting for their favourite Eurovision 2021 entries within the traditional Eurovision style: 12 points for their top favourite song, 10 points for their second favourite and from 8 to 1 point for the rest countries making up their Top 10! Which entry will gather the most points this year?

We will start with the results from INFE Georgia! Let’s see how the Georgian points will affect the scoreaboard this year!

Top 10 from INFE Georgia

1 point goes to Italy

2 points go to Sweden

3 points go to San Marino

4 points go Malta

5 points go to Lithuania

6 points go to France

7 points go to Azerbaijan

8 points go to Cyprus

10 points go to Switzerland and…

12 points go to… Romania!

A good start for Romania and Roxen! Her Amnesia has collected their first 12 points! Let’s see how thsi will go on…

About INFE Georgia

INFE Georgia, originally known under the name Eurovision Georgian Magazine, firstly entered the INFE Network in 2017. Eurovision Georgian Magazine is one of the most active Eurovision fan clubs in Georgia, aiming to bring more popularity to the competition within the home nation.

As well as keeping their members up-to-date with all of the latest news, the club also hosts a number of Eurovision nights on a regular basis.

Stay tuned for the second set of results tomorrow!

Who would you like to reach the top of the scoreboard?