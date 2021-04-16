The 2021 Eurovision hopeful from Malta, Destiny, has released the synphonic entry of her entry ‘Je Me Casse’.

Destiny has filmed the symphonic version of her Eurovision entry ‘Je Me Casse‘ at the iconic Fort St. Elmo in Valletta with The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. The orchestration of the song has been done by Maestro Kevin Abela.

Destiny is currently the bookies’ hot favourite to belt the Grand Prix in Rotterdam next month.

About Destiny

Destiny is no new face on the Eurovision scene as she recently won the Eurovision Song Contest representing Malta. She won the right to represent Malta at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest after winning the 2nd edition of X Factor Malta last year, and was set to represent Malta at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest but due to the untimely cancellation of the event she was unable to fly the Maltese flag in Rotterdam. She will represent Malta at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Malta in Eurovision

Malta debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1971 and is yet to win the competition. The Mediterranean island’s best result in the competition has been a second placing achieved in 2002 (Ira Losco) and 2005 (Chiara).

Malta has competed 31 times at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year will mark the country’s 32nd ESC participation.