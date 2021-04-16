Eurovision 2021: Semi-final 1 interval act unveiled

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has unveiled the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Semi-final 1 interval act.

The 2021 Dutch ESC host broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS are working round the clock in order to showcase an extraordinary show next month when Eurovision lands in Rotterdam.

Davina Michelle and the internationally acclaimed actress Thekla Reuten will be joining forces in special water-inspired act at the upcoming the Eurovision Song Contest. The interval act during the First Semi-final on 18 May will be aptly titled “The Power of Water“. Dutch water will play a key role during the show where the audience will get to know its story.



Next May the host broadcaster will not only portray the best of the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest, but each act will also have an appropriate theme. The Netherlands and water are inextricably linked.



Gerben Bakker (Head of Show ESC 2021) says:

For centuries we Dutch have had a relationship with water that is unique in the world. We fought against it, but we can’t live without it. In the act we tell the story of the power of the water and the resilience that we all have.



For this unique one-off act, recordings have been made at the Delta Works in recent months, including with Davina Michelle herself. The music for this act has been specially composed by Davina Michelle and her writing team. The most modern techniques will be used for the act and a world of water will created at the Rotterdam Ahoy by means of augmented reality.

Davina Michelle says

Almost two years ago I was approached by the Eurovision team with the concept in which the story of water is central. Water connects, it’s resilient and it’s an inseparable part of the Netherlands. Together with the Eurovision team we have worked on a unique act in which these characteristics are central. I wrote the song “Sweet Water” where water is used as a metaphor for something that connects the people in the world. We are all different and live in different environments, but we all need water and it brings us all together. I can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on together for so long.

Bakker is pleased with the collaboration between Davina Michelle and Thekla Reuten:

Davina Michelle is one of the greatest talents at the moment. When we shared our plan with her, she was very enthusiastic. Thekla Reuten has been given a unique role and symbolizes the power of the water. She is also one of the top in the Netherlands. There has been plenty of rehearsals in recent months and it promises to be special.



The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Source: AVROTROS/ eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Giovanni de Deugd (Davina Michelle), Mart Boudestein (Thekla Reuten)