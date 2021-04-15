The 2021 Azerbaijani Eurovision hopeful has dropped the slow version of her Eurovision entry ‘Mata Hari’.

Efendi will defend the Azerbaijani colours at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Mata Hari’. The Azerbaijani artist has released the slow version of her Eurovision song for Rotterdam with the piano:

‘Mata Hari‘ has been composed and penned by Amy van der Wel, Josh Earl, Luuk van Beers and Tony Cornelissen.

The slow version of the song has been produced by Josh Earl.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

Samira Efendi was set to represent Azerbajian at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Cleopatra‘, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hereafter Ictimai invited the artist to represent Azerbaijan at the 2021 Eurovision edition.