Eurovision 2021: AVROTROS unveils press conference and online hosts!

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has unveiled the 2021 Eurovision press conference and online hosts.

Koos van Plateringen, Hila Noorzai, Samya Hafsaoui and Rutger Vink will be playing a key role at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Koos van Plateringen will present both the on-site press conferences and the News Updates for the Online Press Center together with Hila Noorzai and Samya Hafsaoui, both of whom have taken on the function of Online Hosts for the Dutch channels of the Eurovision Song Contest. Rutger Vink will work as an Online Host.

Koos van Plateringen

Koos van Plateringen is a presenter and program maker. Since 2009, Koos has been a reporter at the Eurovision Song Contest every year.

Koos says:

I think it is fantastic to be part of the organization this year. We are going to make it an unforgettable song contest.



Hila Noorzai

Hila Noorzai started as a DJ at Qmusic and switched to tv in 2020. Since then she has worked as a presenter for AVROTROS current affairs program EenVandaag and she presents the weekly news update for Algemeen Dagblad.

Hila says:

I absolutely haven’t left my love for music in the radio studio, that’s why I can’t wait to get started backstage at the Eurovision Song Contest!

Samya Hafsaoui

Samya Hafsaoui is a program maker, writer and journalist. As a music journalist, Samya has interviewed big names such as Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

Samya says:

Eurovision is the Champions League of music journalism. I have the feeling that all those hours of English and all those years of watching, writing and of course listening will now come together perfectly. This year will be unique and to be a small part of it, it really feels like a peak .



Rutger Vink

Rutger Vink has been making YouTube videos under the name “Furtjuh” since 2012, where he won the VEED Award for “Best Male YouTuber” in 2015. On his channel with over 800,000 subscribers, he makes videos about the Eurovision Song Contest every year.

Rutger says:

Since 2012 I have been making an annual video about the Eurovision Song Contest in which I poke fun at the most striking entries of that year in a funny but always respectful way. Being part of it myself is a great honor for me and I am especially looking forward to it!



Press Conferences and News Updates

Koos, Hila and Samya will moderate all the Eurovision 2021 press conferences as Press Conference Hosts. From the 8th to the 23rd of May they will lead 83 different press conferences from the press center in Rotterdam Ahoy. Press conferences will be held for all the 39 competing delegations, the finalists after the semi-finals and the winner after the Grand Final



These press conferences will serve the 500 journalists on location and 1,000 journalists who will be watching via the Online Press Center, including the international press.

The press conferences after the semifinals and the grand final will be broadcast on the official Eurovision YouTube channel.

In addition, the online hosts will be updating the press regarding the latest Eurovision 2021 news and developments News Updates in the Online Press Center.

Backstage Online Series

Samya, Rutger and Hila will be the special online hosts from the Eurovision venue (Rotterdam Ahoy). Samya and Rutger will take us on an unique backstage experience on the Eurovision special series All Access ,which will consist of seven episodes, running every other day from May 10-23.

In addition, Samya and Hila will keep us updated daily with the latest news regarding the Eurovision Song Contest on Newsflash, running every day from May 8-23. All Access and the Eurovision Newsflash will both be available in May on the AVROTROS’ Official YouTube channel.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: Anne Claire / Bete van Meeuwen / Saskia Beak