Eurovision 2021: ESC online music lessons for children launched

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster has revealed that a Eurovision Song Contest themed music lesson package has been launched for upper primary school students.

Nine special online music lessons with the 2021 Eurovision hosts Chantal Janzen, Edsilia Rombley, Jan Smit and Nikkie de Jager, as well as Duncan Laurence and Jeangu Macrooy, were launched yesterday. The episodes are entirely devoted to the Eurovision Song Contest and are available from yesterday via Schooltv for the upper years of primary education.

By experiencing the Eurovision Song Contest in the classroom, we try to stimulate music education in the classroom, together with Méér Muziek in de Klas.

Méér Muziek in de Klas is committed to structural music education for all 1.6 million primary school children in the Netherlands and is this year’s social partner of the Eurovision Song Contest. Queen Máxima is honorary president of More Music in the Classroom.

You can find furher information and details on this special project and online Eurovision themed online music classes here.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20, 22 May at the R0tterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

