AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has unveiled the Dutch commentators for Eurovision 2021.

Holland’s very own Mr. Eurovision aka Cornald Maas and Sander Lantinga will be the Dutch commentators at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Lantinga takes over once from Jan Smit, who is one of the hosts at this year’s Eurovision edition. Cornald and Sander will be providing the commentary for the Dutch audience during the three live Eurovision 2021 shows.

Cornald Maas has been professionally involved in the Eurovision Song Contest since 1993. He has been providing commentary since 2004.

Cornald Maas says:

I look forward to providing commentary in the broadcasts with Sander, all the more because of his musical know-how and humor. Sander has never hidden his love for the Eurovision Song Contest, which I of course appreciate very much.



Sander Lantinga has been a member of the AVROTROS selection committee since 2019, of which Cornald has also been a member for years. This year, the Radio 538-DJ will provide commentary for the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time.

Sander Lantinga says:

People in my area have sometimes asked me if I would ever want to host the contest. After all, I am a big fan! My answer was always that I would rather do the commentary. So I feel very honored. Especially because this year the contest is organized in the Netherlands and it is a one-off, I think this is the best holiday job ever. It’s also nice for Cornald that I can take him under my wing to give him all the ins and outs of the Eurovision song contest, hehe!



The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy, in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS

Photo credit: AVROTROS