KAN, the Israeli national broadcaster has announced today that X Factor Israel has won the tender for determining the 2022 Israeli Eurovision hopeful.

Israel will determine its Eurovision 2022 act via the forthcoming edition of X Factor Israel. The show will be broadcast on private Israeli television channel Reshet 13.

KAN has confirmed that Simon Cowell, Netta Barzilai (Israel 2018) and Aviv Geffen are expected be part of the special jury at the show’s upcoming edition.



About X Factor Israel

X Factor Israel has aired in Israel on Channel 2 (3 seasons) and Reshet 13. The show is based on the British reality format developed by Simon Cowell.

Eden Alene was the winner of X Factor Israel in 2017 and went on to win The Next Star and the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020, which got cancelled due to the COVID 19 global pandemic.

X Factor Israel wins the bid!

This morning KAN announced that X Factor Israel had won the bid for the show that would determine the 2022 Israeli hopeful . The show was selected in a tender for which it competed against the Keshet 12 ‘s The Next Star. The bid submitted by Reshet 13 for the tender included, in addition to the reality show, an advertising package for the corporation’s content and proposals for additional collaborations.

The success of ‘The Next Year’

From 2015 to 2020 and for six seasons, The Next Star was used as the Israeli national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. All the winners in the show made it to the semi-finals, after 5 years of non qualification in the competition. The format proved to be quite successful for Israel garnering a victory in 2018 with Netta Barzilai and a 9th placing in 2015 with Nadav Guedj.



Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.

Source: KAN/ ESCToday