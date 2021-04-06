San Marino: SMRTV confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

SMRTV, the Sammarinese national broadcaster, has confirmed San Marino’s participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and kicked off preparations for next year’s competition.

Thus San Marino becomes the fourth country to confirm its participation at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest following Switzerland, Germany and Israel, eventhough this year’s edition is yet to be held.



San Marino will be determining its 2022 Eurovision entry and act via a national final. SMRTV has presented its tv schedule and program for 2021 which includes ‘Una voce per San Marino‘, the show that will be used to select the 2022 Sammarinese Eurovision hopeful and song. More details regarding the national selection will be disclosed in due course.

San Marino will be opting for a national selection in order to select its Eurovision representative for 2022.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 10 times and has only made it to the Grand Final twice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final and in 2019 when Serhat placed 20th in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).

Senhit was set to represent San Marino at Eurovision 2020 with her entry ‘Freaky‘, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 outbreak. She is back in the game this year and will represent the landlocked country at Eurovision 2021 with her entry ‘Adrenalina‘.