Eurovision 2021: AVROTROS unveils Grand Final Interval Act

AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has unveiled the Eurovision 2021 Grand Final Interval Act.

Ladies and gentlemen, the countdown clock to Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam is ticking, the days are flying and our beloved contest is approaching. The 2021 Dutch national broadcasters (NPO, NOS, AVROTROS) are working round the clock in order to showcase an exciting and extraodinary show come May.

Afrojack, Glennis Grace (Netherlands 2005) and Wulf will grace the Eurovision stage in Rotterdam next May as part of the interval act.

Afrojack, one of the most popular DJs in the world, has been added to the spectacular line-up of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Together with celebrated Dutch artists Glennis Grace and Wulf and accompanied by a young, classical orchestra, Afrojack will give an exclusive performance in Rotterdam as part of ‘Music Binds Us‘, specially made for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The interval act will be seen during the Grand Final on Saturday May 22 and will consist of two parts. In this act two completely different music styles will belinked together, namely classical music and the Netherlands’ best export product: dance music.

In the first part of the act, the focus is on a film directed by the multi facetted director Tim Oliehoek. Afrojack and the classical orchestra play a role in along with Wulf. The film will feature Rotterdam’s city centre with the iconic Erasmus Bridge playing a pivotal role. Afrojack and Glennis Grace are set to the stage ablaze along with the classical orchestra live from the Ahoy when the interval act reaches its musical climax.



Gerben Bakker (Head of Show/ Eurovision 2021) says:

The act is called ‘Music Binds Us’. Music connects, especially in these times. Our DJ’s used to fly all over the world to connect with their audience which is now different unfortunately. With this act we would like to send energy from Rotterdam to Europe and literally reconnect. Not only with the viewers but also with two unique music styles: The famous Dutch dance music and the sound of the classical orchestra. We want to show the best that The Netherlands has to offer during this edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. Not only with Afrojack but also with top vocal talents like Wulf and Glennis Grace. Tim Oliehoek is also one of the best directors of The Netherlands in my opinion. It will be interesting to see what he will create with this unique project. The orchestra consists of young talent and has been formed specially for the Grand Final. After this difficult year I hope that during this act all of Europe can forget the bad times for a while.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam on 18, 20 and 22 May.

