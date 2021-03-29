Eurovision 2021: Krista Siegfriends confirmed as backstage host!

Our favourite Finnish Eurovision darling, Krista Siegfrieds, is set to play a key role at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest!

The 2013 Finnish Eurovision representative, Krista Siegfrieds, will be hosting ‘Krista Calling‘ at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in her quest to bring Eurovision fans one step closer to competition with live interviews and exclusive backstage coverage from Rotterdam including the Red Carpet, rehearsals, behind the scenes gossip and drama.

Fans will be able to watch ‘Krista Calling‘ on the official Eurovision Song Contest Youtube Channel.

Eurovision Song Celebration hostess

Krista Siegfrieds will be also hosting the 2nd edition of Eurovision Song Celebration. The special show will feature all the 39 ‘Live On Tape‘ performances along with bonus coverage from Rotterdam and will be broadcast a week after the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, namely on Saturday 29 May.

Krista in Eurovision

Krista Siegfrieds represented Finland at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with her entry ‘Marry Me’. She has attended the competition several times as a tv hostess for YLE and has hosted the Finnish national final on several ocassions.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 of May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv