Daði and Gagnamagnið, the 2021 Icelandic Eurovision hopefuls, have premiered the official music video of their Eurovision entry ’10 Years’.

Daði and Gagnamagnið will represent Iceland at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘10 Years‘. The official music video of ‘10 Years‘ has been directed and produced by Guðný Rós Þórhallsdóttir and Birta Rán Björgvinsdóttir.

Daði has spoken to eurovision.tv about his Eurovision entry and its official music video and unveiled more details about his Eurovision 2021 entry:

It’s a video I have been wanting to make for so long but never felt I had the right tools. It’s very much inspired by old Japanese monster movies, the Power Rangers and maybe even a little bit of Paw Patrol. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. I knew what the video would be before I started writing the song, so this to me is the real release of the song, or at least how I intended for the song to be released. Quickly after I started writing the song I knew I wanted it to be about my relationship with my wife. This is our 10th year being together and it keeps getting better. I had the music video and Rotterdam stage in mind when I made the arrangements so this is a song made for Eurovision. This is the third and last Gagnamagnið song, at least I’m pretty sure about that. We have our own performance style at this point and the song is made to fit that. Thank you for all the support. It has literally changed my life.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 32 times.

Daði og Gagnamagnið were set to represent Iceland at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘ Think about things’, unfortunately they didn’t grace the ESC stage due to the cancellation of the event.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Thule Photo/eurovision.tv