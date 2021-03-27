Eurovision 2021: 39 countries will Open Up in Rotterdam!

A total of 39 countries are set to compete at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam after Armenia’s withdrawal and Belarus’ disqualification.

Initially the 41 countries which intended to participate at last year’s Eurovision edition confirmed their participation at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. After the latest developments, 39 countries will #OpenUp to #Eurovision in #Rotterdam!

33 countries will now compete in the 2 semi-finals scheduled to be held on 18 and 20 May. A total of 26 countries will compete in the grand final on 22 May.

The Big 5 countries (Spain, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany) + host country (The Netherlands) are automatically qualified to compete in the grand final. Hence 20/35 countries will proceed from the semi-finals to the grand final and join the Big 5 and The Netherlands.

Sixteen countries will compete in the first semi-final on 18 May, whilst seventeen countries will compete in the second semi-final on 20 May.

The exact running order of the 2021 Eurovision Semi-finals has been determined by host broadcasters NPO, AVROTROS and NOS in coordination with the EBU and is expected to be released in due course.

Twenty six acts who were set to compete at Eurovision 2020 will be returning to our beloved competition in May. The 2020 Semi-final line up will remain the same for this year’s Eurovision edition.

Participating countries

Albania (RTSH)

Australia (SBS)

Austria (ORF)

Azerbaijan (ICTIMAI)

Belgium (RTBF/VRT)

Bulgaria (BNT) Croatia (HRT)

Cyprus (CyBC)

Czech Republic (CT)

Denmark (DR9

Estonia (ERR)

Finland (YLE)

France (FRANCE 2)

FYR Macedonia (MKRTV) Germany (ARD)

Georgia (GPB)

Greece (ERT)

Iceland (RUV)

Ireland (RTE)

Israel (IPBC/KAN)

Italy (RAI)

Latvia (LTV)

Lithuania (LRT)

Malta (PBS)

Moldova (TRM) The Netherlands (AVROTROS)

Norway (NRK)

Poland (TVP)

Portugal (RTP)

Romania (TVR)

Russia (C1R)

San Marino Serbia (RTS)

Slovenia (RTVSLO)

Spain (TVE)

Sweden (SVT)

Switzerland (SRF)

Ukraine (UA:PBC)

United Kingdom (BBC)



The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 of May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.