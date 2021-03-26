The 2021 Israeli Eurovision hopeful, Eden Alene, has released the official music video of ‘Set Me Free’.

Eden Alene has dropped the revamped version of her Eurovision entry ‘ Set Me Free‘ along with its official music video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nss3FsrgJo

The 2021 Israeli Eurovision entry was determined via a 100% public deliberation during a special televised song selection show.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

Eden Alene was set to represent Israel at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Feker Libi. The young artist will represent Israel at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Set me free‘.

Source: KAN/eurovision.tv

Cover Photo: Shai Franco/eurovision.tv