Eurovision 2021: AVROTROS unveils Grand Final interval act

AVRTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster, has unveiled the interval act at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest’s Grand Final.

The EBU and the Dutch Eurovision 2021 host broadcasters (NOS, AVROTROS, NPO) have announced today that six former epic Eurovision winners: Helena Paparizou (Greece 2005), Lordi (Finland 2006), Mans Zelmerlow (Sweden 2015), Sandra Kim (Belgium 1986), Lenny Kuhr (Netherlands 1969) and Getty Kaspers (Netherlands 1975) will be joining forces for a special interval act performance ‘Rock the Roof‘ at the Grand Final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest scheduled to be held on Saturday 22 May.

The Eurovision royalty will be performing their winning entries on the rooftop of three of Rotterdam’s most iconic buildings: Maassilo, Hotel New York, and the Boijmans Van Beuningen Depot Museum.

Gerben Bakker (Head of Show/Eurovision 2021) says:

The Eurovision Song Contest is back after a year of absence. Reason enough to treat the millions of viewers to unique performances from three locations in the middle of the city. The title of this great act is “Rock the Roof” for a reason. By literally filming at great heights, we want to surprise Europe creatively and visually. In addition, I could not have wished for a better city than Rotterdam. Every shot in this city hits the spot. Rotterdam will not soon be forgotten.

Bakker adds:

Because this is the 65th Eurovision Song Contest, we are taking a journey through time. We are particularly proud that Teach-In will reunite the original line-up after a very long time. Every performance will have its own unique atmosphere.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Source: eurovision.tv /AVRTROS