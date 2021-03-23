Bulgaria: Five countries record their ‘Live on Tape’ performance in Sofia

A total of five countries have recorded their ‘Live On Tape’ performance for Eurovision 2021 in the Bulgarian capital last weekend.



Last weekend saw five of the competing acts at Eurovision 2021 fly to Sofia in order to record their ‘Live on Tape’ performances for Eurovision 2021: Victoria (Bulgaria), Elena Tsagriknou (Cyprus), Stefania (Greece), Destiny (Malta) and Natalia Gordienko (Moldova).

This year, in order to guarantee that the Eurovision Song Contest will take place under all possible circumstances, all delegations must record a back-up performance in case any unforeseen circumstances prevent their participation in Rotterdam to occur.

The performances will resemble the Eurovision stage performances to the fullest extent possible, in case they need to be part of the show on 18, 20 and 22 of May in Rotterdam.

A special studio in Sofia was selected to be the venue of the live on tape recordings for these five countries. Just like in the usual Eurovision set up, the delegations had the opportunity to rehearse their entries first. After that they did their live performances under the supervision of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

One of the side effects of the cancellation of Eurovision Song Contest in 2020 was that the artists were unable to meet, cooperate and exchange ideas. With the live on tape performances, the delegations have been able to fill that gap in controlled and secure conditions.

The 2021 Bulgarian Eurovision hopeful, VICTORIA, was extremely excited to meet some of her counterparts in person:

It was a tough year for all of us being unable to work together, so I am extremely happy to be able to meet other talented performers on Bulgarian soil. I am sure that we are going to have great time together here in Sofia.

VICTORIA will defend the Bulgarian colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Growing Up Is Getting Old’.

Ms. Genoveva Christova (Bulgarian Eurovision Project Co Producer) says:

Eurovision is all about giving opportunities for creative projects and exchange of knowledge. Bulgaria is already an important hub for cinematic and musical projects, among others. Now we are committed to become better in the production of live television programs, and hosting such projects is part of the journey to make Bulgaria important destination for large-scale live television events. We are grateful to our partners from Ten Dots Virtual Production Studio and Marvin Dietmann’s amazing team for working together to make this possible and of course, to the delegations of Malta, Cyprus, Moldova and Greece for trusting in us.

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 22 May in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Source: BNT Press release