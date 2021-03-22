The 2021 Swiss Eurovision entry ‘ Tout l’Univers’ has gone viral in Spain ever since private Spanish channel Telencinco has been playing the song in order to advertise one of its new documentaries.

Telencinco premiered the first part of the special documentary ‘Rocio Contar La Verdad Para Seguir Viva‘ last night on prime time in Spain. The private Spanish broadcaster has been promoting the premiere of this special show with the 2021 Swiss Eurovision entry ‘Tout l’Univers’ in the run up to the grand premiere yesterday.

The song has also been been used as the theme song and soundtrack of the documentary. Hence Gjon‘s 2021 Eurovision entry has made headlines in Spain and gone viral trending on Itunes and Twitter. Such has been the impact of the 2021 Swiss Eurovision entry in Spain that Telencinco flew Gjon’s Tears specially from Switzerland in order to perform the song live during the premiere of the documentary.

Last night #GjonTears, #Switzerland and #RocioContarLaVerdadParaSeguirViva were trending topic on Twitter in Spain.

You can watch Gjon’s Tears performing his 2021 Eurovision entry live for the very first time on Telecinco here.

Bookies’ hot favourite!

Both Gjon Tears and Switzerland are one of the bookies’ hot favourites along with Malta’s Destiny to belt the Eurovision Grand Prix in Rotterdam. Both Switzerland and Malta are neck to neck in the current bettings followed by France, Italy and Bulgaria.

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

Switzerland has participated 60 times in the competition.Gjon Tears was set to represent the Alpine nation at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest last year, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Gjon’s Tears will represent the Switzerland at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovison Song Contest with his entry ‘Tout L’Univers‘.