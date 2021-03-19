Germany: NDR confirms participation in Eurovision 2022: preparations kicks off

German broadcaster, NDR, has confirmed that Germany will compete at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest and has kicked off preparations in its search for the 2022 German Eurovision act.



Thus Germany becomes the first country to confirm its Eurovision participation at the 2022 edition, eventhough this year’s edition is yet to be held.

The German broadcaster has kicked off its quest in order to search Eurovision fans who will form the 100 member jury which will be partly responsible to determine the 2022 German ESC act and entry. The deadline for fans to apply to be part of the jury has been set on 7 April.

100 Member Jury- the search begins…

NDR is looking for people whose taste in music matches the voting behavior of the TV audience at the Eurovision Song Contest.

To do this, we are NDR has set up an online survey in which randomly selected music videos are shown. Eurovision fans have to rate these clips and then rank them.

The top 100 participants who will distinguish themselves with an accurate Eurovision taste, will form this new jury and will play a key role in selecting the 2022 German Eurovision entry and act.



The 2022 German Eurovision entry and act was determined via 2 special jurys as has been the case in recent years:

100 member jury consisting of Eurovision fans

20 member jury consisting of international music experts

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 63 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

Jendrik will represent Germany at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘ I Don’t Feel Hate‘.

Source: eurovision.de