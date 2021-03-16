The 2021 Italian Eurovision hopefuls, Måneskin, have dropped the official music video of their Eurovision entry ‘Zitti e Buono’.

Måneskin were crowned the winners of the 2021 Sanremo Song Festival earlier this month and will have the grand honour of representing Italy at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The Italian Eurovision 2021 hopefuls have dropped the official music video of their competing entry ‘Zitti E Buoni‘.

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964)and Toto Cutugno (1990).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Mahmood, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

The southern European country has partaken 45 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

Cover Photo Credit: Grabiele Giussanni /eurovision.tv