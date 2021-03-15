The 2021 Azerbaijani Eurovision hopeful, Efendi, has released her Eurovision 2021 entry for Rotterdam.

The 2021 Azerbaijani Eurovision 2021 entry was determined via an internal selection. Efendi will represent the Land of Fire aka Azerbaijan at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Mata Hari‘.

The 2021 Azerbaijani entry has been composed and penned by Amy van der Wel, Luuk van Beers and Tony Cornelissen.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

Samira Efendi was set to represent Azerbajian at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘ Cleopatra‘, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hereafter Ictimai invited the artist to represent Azerbaijan at the 2021 Eurovision edition.