The EBU has released a statement regarding the Belarusian entry to this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The country is faced with a potential disqualification from this year’s event.

It was just two days ago when the Belarusian national broadcaster BTRC announced that they had internally picked Galasy ZMesta to wave the country’s flag this year in Rotterdam with the song Ya Nauchu Tebya (I’ll Teach You). However, it was soon questioned whether the song complies with the EBU’s regulations regarding the non-existence of political content in its lyrics.

Apparently the EBU calls on Belarus to edit the song’s lyrics in order to be eligible for the contest or to submit another entry for the event. In any other case, the former Soviet nation will be forced to withdraw from Eurovision.

Below you may read the full statement of the European Broadcasting Union:

As part of the regular procedure for all songs submitted to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC), the EBU has carefully scrutinized the Belarusian song, Ya Nauchu Tebya (I’ll Teach You) by Galasy ZMesta to ensure it complies with the rules of the competition. It was concluded that the song puts the non-political nature of the Contest in question. In addition, recent reactions to the proposed entry risk bringing the reputation of the ESC into disrepute. We’ve written to the broadcaster BTRC, which is responsible for Belarus’ entry for the Eurovision Song Contest, to inform them that the song, in its present form, is currently not eligible to compete. Furthermore we’ve requested that they take all necessary steps to submit a modified version, or a new song, that is compliant with the ESC rules. Failure to do so could result in disqualification from this year’s Contest.

Stay tuned on esctoday.com for further developments on the issue.

As of now, Belarus is scheduled to compete in the first half of the first semi-final evening on 18 May.

Source: eurovision.tv