The 2021 Ukrainian Eurovision hopefuls, Go_A, have premiered the official music video of their Eurovision entry ‘Shum’.

The 2021 Ukrainian Eurovision entry ‘Shum‘ was premiered today along with its official music video.

About ‘Shum’

‘Shum‘ is inspired by a spring ritual folk song of the same name. It is a modern reinterpretation of an archaic game with elements of ancient magic ritual practices.

Jamala (Ukraine 2016/Eurovision winner) says:

I voted for SHUM — it sounds very modern to me. Live singing decides everything, so I would like to wish Kate confidence that she showed in Vidbir last year. Just sing, and it seems to me that everything will work out well!

Ruslan Kvinta (Music producer/composer) says:

I am glad that the band was productive over the year. We see that they invested all their strength, thoughts, ideas, and big love in their creative work.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 9 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 15 ESC participations, including 2 victories (2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) and 4th placing (2011)