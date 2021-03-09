Georgia: Tornike Kipiani drops his Eurovision entry’s teaser

The 2021 Georgian Eurovision hopeful, Tornike Kipiani, has released a snippet of his Eurovision 2021 entry ‘You’.

Tornike Kipiani will defend the Goergian colours at the upcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘You‘. The 2021 Georgian Eurovision entry has been composed written by Tornike himself and is described as a mix of is a mix of rock, pop-rock and blues-rock.

The song has been arranged at Bravo Records Studio with the supervision of Aleko Berdzenishvili. Gori Girls’ Choir, Aleko Berdzenishvili, Marian Shengelia and Mariko Lezhava have also participated in the recording of the 2021 Georgian Eurovision entry.

Tornike’s Eurovision staging in Rotterdam will be directed by Emilia Sandquist, who was set to direct his staging at Eurovision 2020.

The official music video of ‘You‘ has been directed by Temo Kvirkvelia and has been filmed throughout Georgia. The song is set to premiere in the coming days. Check out a snippet of the 2021 Georgian Eurovision entry:

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 12 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

Tornike Kipiani was declared the winner of the Georgian Idol last December and was set to represent his homeland Georgia at the 2020 Eurovision edition in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Take Me As I Am‘.