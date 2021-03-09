UK: BBC sets date for James Newman’s ESC entry’s premiere

The British national broadcaster, BBC, has set the date for the premiere of the 2021 UK Eurovision entry.

James Newman is set to premiere his Eurovision entry for Rotterdam on Thursday 11 March. The song will be premiered on BBC Radio 2 on the Ken Bruce Show between 10:00 and 13:00 CET.

The BBC has invited James Newman to represent the United Kingdom at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam after last year’s cancellation.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 199). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 62 times and has enjoyed great succes in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.

James Newman was set to represent the United Kingdom at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘ My Last Breath’.