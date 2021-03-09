Russia: Little Big release statement regarding Eurovision 2021

The 2020 Russian Eurovision hopefuls, Little Big, have released a statement regarding their decision not to partake at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Many Eurovision fans were awaiting with anticipation for Little Big return to the competition after the massive success last year with ‘Uno‘. Little Big released the following statement via their social media platforms:

We are not going to the Eurovision-2021.We think that Russia has many talented and unique artists, each one of them deserves the chance to be seen out there. Thanks to our Russian fans and all the international fans for showing support, it means the world to us. It’s because of you that the UNO music video has the most views in the history of the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel!We wish the best of luck to all the Eurovision-2021 participating countries. Yours Little Big.

Little Big in Eurovision

Little Big were set to represent Russia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Uno‘, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Russian band were selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Russian flag at Eurovision 2020 by Russian national broadcaster Channel 1 (C1).

The concept behind the 2020 Eurovision entry was born in Los Angeles, California whilst the band was on holiday. They developed the song and wrote the lyrics upon their return to St. Petersburg.

Their Eurovision entry went viral globally and became a mega hit, achieving more than 189 million views and counting on the official Eurovision channel on Youtube.

About Little Big

The pop-punk-rave Russian band hails from St. Petersburg and is formed by: lya Prusikin, Sonya Tayurskaya, Anton Lissov and Sergey Makarov. Little Big enjoy fame, name and recognition both at home in Russia and overseas. They have a unique style of combining rave, pop and punk music and are reigning the dance floor both at home and in Europe. One of their songs Skibidi went viral in just a week and has circa 362 million views and counting. The dance routine from the video has become quite a sensation in Russia as many celebrities and artists are practicing it!