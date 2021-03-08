Senhit, the Sammarinese Eurovision 2021 hopeful, has released her Eurovision entry for Rotterdam!

Senhit will represent San Marino at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Adrenalina‘.

Senhit says:

I always want adventure, excitement, new experiences and to live at 360 degrees! ‘Adrenalina’ represents me best with its mix of international electro-pop and refined sounds of instruments that come from Eritrea! That’s why I’ve decided to take it to the Eurovision stage.

Team San Marino says:

ADRENALINA” has an international style in which electro pop, Latin sounds and also special instruments come from Eritrea, the land of origin of Senhit, namely the keberö (drum) and the krar (guitar). The gritty voice of Senhit moves on the refined harmonic structures, the refrain remains in the head and an engaging rhythm increases… the ADRENALINA!

The official music video of Adrenalina has been directed Luca Tomassini.

The 2021 Sammarinese Eurovision entry has been composed by Thomas Stengaard, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Jimmy Thörnfeldt, Kenny Silverdique, Suzi Pancenkov, Malou Linn Eloise Ruotsalainen, Chanel Tukia, Senhit, Dillard Trama and penned by Thomas Stengaard, Joy Deb, Linnea Deb, Jimmy Thörnfeldt, Kenny Silverdique, Suzi Pancenkov, Malou Linn Eloise Ruotsalainen, Chanel Tukia, Senhit and Dillard Tramar.

About Senhit

Senhit hails from Bologna and is of Eritrean origin. She kicked off her musical career outside Italy and has performed in Switzerland and Germany.

Senhit represented at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Dusseldorf with her entry Stand by. Despite a magnificent performance she failed to qualify to the Grand Final.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 10 times and has only made it to the Grand Final twice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final and in 2019 when Serhat placed 20th in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).

Senhit was set to represent San Marino at Eurovision 2020 with her entry ‘Freaky‘, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 outbreak.