All 8 were wonderful! But there were only 4 spots available and the way to the Grand Final has just opened! Here are the results of the Andra Chansen round of Melodifestivalen 2021!
The 8 numbers that we enjoyed onstage today battled it out into 4 duels, the winners of which were awarded a ticket to the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2021, which will determine the next representative of the Scandinavian country in the Eurovision Song Contest.
The winners
The winner of each duel was announced by the show’s hosts, Christer Björkman and Shirley Camp (below in bold).
Duel 1
- Alvaro Estrella – Baila Baila
- Lillasyster – Pretender
Duel 2
- Frida Green – The silence
- Paul Rey – The missing piece
Duel 3
- Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Rena rama ding dong
- Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag
Duel 4
- Klara Hammarström – Beat of broken hearts
- Efraim Leo – Best of me
The final’s full line-up
Hence, the 12 acts that will fight for the honour to represent Sweden this May in Rotterdam are:
- Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa
- Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem
- Anton Ewald – New religion
- Dotter – Little tot
- Charlotte Perrelli – Still young
- Tusse – Voices
- Eric Saade – Every minute
- The Mamas – In the middle
- Alvaro Estrella – Baila Baila
- Paul Rey – The missing piece
- Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag
- Klara Hammarström – Beat of broken hearts
The ultimate show of Melodifestivalen 2021 is going to take place next Saturday, live from Annexet in Stockholm. Who would you like to see win and fly to Rotterdam?