All 8 were wonderful! But there were only 4 spots available and the way to the Grand Final has just opened! Here are the results of the Andra Chansen round of Melodifestivalen 2021!

The 8 numbers that we enjoyed onstage today battled it out into 4 duels, the winners of which were awarded a ticket to the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2021, which will determine the next representative of the Scandinavian country in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The winners

The winner of each duel was announced by the show’s hosts, Christer Björkman and Shirley Camp (below in bold).

Duel 1

Alvaro Estrella – Baila Baila

Lillasyster – Pretender

Duel 2

Frida Green – The silence

Paul Rey – The missing piece

Duel 3

Eva Rydberg & Ewa Roos – Rena rama ding dong

Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag

Duel 4

Klara Hammarström – Beat of broken hearts

Efraim Leo – Best of me

The final’s full line-up

Hence, the 12 acts that will fight for the honour to represent Sweden this May in Rotterdam are:

Danny Saucedo – Dandi dansa

Arvingarna – Tänker inte alls gå hem

Anton Ewald – New religion

Dotter – Little tot

Charlotte Perrelli – Still young

Tusse – Voices

Eric Saade – Every minute

The Mamas – In the middle

Alvaro Estrella – Baila Baila

Paul Rey – The missing piece

Clara Klingenström – Behöver inte dig idag

Klara Hammarström – Beat of broken hearts

The ultimate show of Melodifestivalen 2021 is going to take place next Saturday, live from Annexet in Stockholm. Who would you like to see win and fly to Rotterdam?