Super Saturday goes on with some news from Denmark! Live from Copenhagen, the Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 threw its curtains, with the Danes having decided to send Fyr & Flamme to Rotterdam!

The word is out!

Tonight in Copenhagen the 2021 edition of the Danish national selection event, Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 took place. A total of 8 selected numbers competed tonight, but only one made could have grabbed the Danish Eurovision ticket. Tina Müller and Martin Brygmann hosted the event.

The show was separated into two rounds. In the first voting round, the audience could vote for all 8 contestants. The 3 most voted songs proceeded to the superfinal round, which was determinant for the show’s winner. These were:

Fyr & Flamme – Øve os på hinanden

Chief 1 & Thomas Buttenschøn – Højt over skyerne

– Højt over skyerne Jean Michel – Beautiful

The public’s verdict was clear: the successful male duo Fyr & Flamme will represent them in Rotterdam with their Danish-lyric entry Øve os på hinanden! Congratulations!

Denmark in Eurovision

The Danes entered the Eurovision house in 1961. They have had a long Eurovision tradition, having reached the top three times, the last being in 2013 with Emmelie de Forest and Only teardrops.

Last year, the act that was chosen to fly the Danish flag were Ben & Tan, which would have sung Yes. However, due to the unprecedented cancellation of the event, they never reached the contest’s stage.

Denmark is set to perform in the second half of the second semi-final on 20 May.