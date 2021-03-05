Switzerland: Gjon’s Tears to release his entry on 10 March

Hello hello? Répondez-moi! The engines are ready in Bern as the Alpine country is at the starting blocks of its 2021 Eurovision adventure. The Swiss representative Gjon’s Tears has a brand new song for Rotterdam. Be patient, Eurofan, only five days left.

The submission deadline for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is approaching fast. A few countries are yet to unveil their horses. Swiss-German broadcaster, SRF, shared this morning on Twitter that the Swiss entry will be published on Wednesday 10 March 2021 at 16:00 CET.

Switzerland in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Gjon Muharremaj (aka Gjon’s Tears) has been internally selected to represent his home country at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The young singer had previously been selected to compete in 2020 but couldn’t perform due to the cancellation of the contest. SRF immediately confirmed the choice for this year.

His 2021 entry has also been internally selected and evaluated over various levels by a 100-member viewer panel and a 20-member jury of international specialists.

In 2020 Gjon’s Tears was set to perform Répondez-moi: