Australia: Montaigne drops her Eurovision entry for Rotterdam!

The Aussies are back in full steam for Eurovision 2021. Montaigne will defend the Australian colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her song ‘Technicolour‘.

You can listen to Montaigne’s Eurovision 2021 song via Spotify, Itunes and Apple Music here.

The 2021 Australian Eurovision entry was written and produced specially for Eurovision, ‘Technicolour’ is a new song highlighting Montaigne’s vocal prowess, with upbeat pop stylings and a catchy anthemic feel.

Montaigne has co written her Eurovision 2021 entry along with Dave Hammer who hails from Sydney and is a celebrated Australian producer and songwriter. ‘Technicolour‘ has been published worldwide by Sony Music/Wonderlick Recording Company.

Montaigne says:

I’m so excited to present Technicolour to the world! I think it does it all — makes you want to cry, makes you want to dance, makes you want to take on a malignant corporate power — and I think that it is both forward-thinking and suitable for Eurovision.

Mr. Josh Martin (Austalian Head of Delegation/ SBS Commissioning Editor) says:

We love this song! SBS has always celebrated the technicolour nature of Australia and the world, and Montaigne has written an anthem that encapsulates all that we stand for as a broadcaster and a country. Where better to premiere it, than one of the world’s most loved Pride events – the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras! The song is positive, purposeful – and let’s face it – fun! It will be right at home at the world’s largest, inclusive technicolour song contest where, to borrow a line from the chorus – ‘if we stand together, we can do whatever.

Mr. Paul Clarke (Blink TV Director /Creative Director for Eurovision: Australia Decides) says:

Technicolour begins by addressing the universal and personal challenges of the pandemic, then it empowers you to be a superhero and rise above. It’s all done with Montaigne’s cheeky sense of humour, at once vulnerable and kinda fierce. I’m expecting some deep and moving music this year at Eurovision, but we are flicking the switch to empowerment with Montaigne and turning the volume right up.

First Live Performance at Sydney Mardi Gras

Montaigne is set light up the Sydney Cricket Ground with her first ever performance of ‘Technicolour’ at the 2021 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday night which will be streamed internationally on SBS On Demand. As the official broadcast partner, SBS is proud to bring to life the colour and magic of the event live and exclusively.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia was invited to compete at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, as a one off participation but the country embraced the competition with such enthusiasm that they have been invited to return every year since.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

Our neighbours down under have enjoyed much success in the competition having achieved four top 10 placings in their five year Eurovision history.

In 2019 the Aussies introduced a full fledged national final Eurovision: Australia Decides on the Gold Coast in order to select their Eurovision hopeful and song for Tel Aviv. Kate Miller-Heidke was crowned the winner of the very first Australian national final with her entry Zero Gravity. Kate flew the Aussie flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, achieving an honorable 9th place in the Grand Final.

Montaigne was crowned the winner of the 2020 Australian national final and was set to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry Don’t Break Me. Unfortunately the event was cancelled due the COVID-19 pandemic. Hereafter SBS extended an invite to the multi talented artist to return to the competition in 2021.

