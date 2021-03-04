One more song to this year’s collection! Moments before, the Belgian band Hooverphonic, which will fly the country’s flag in Rotterdam, released their 2021 Eurovision entry The wrong place!

Hooverphonic, one of the country’s timeless and most successful music group, were internally selected to represent Belgium in last year’s Eurovision Song Contest with the song Release me. However, due to its unprecedented cancellation, both the country’s national broadcasters VRT and RTBF immediately announced the participation of the band at the 2021 event.

Are they in… “The wrong place”?

Their 2021 entry, The wrong place, is a mid-tempo sound which creates a pleasant atmosphere after the first listen. The song premiered int the morning show of the radio station MNM and was then unveiled on the official Eurovision YouTube channel.

The song, which reportedly talks about an one night stand that ended badly, was penned by the band’s member Alex Callier and the singer Charlotte Foret, who won The Voice of Belgium and has now pursued a music career under the name Charles.

Raymond Geerts, the band’s guitarist spoke about the first time he was offered the song:

When I heard the song, I immediately felt that this could mean something special for Hooverphonic.

Belgium in Eurovision

The country of Central Europe was one of the 7 countries to partake in the first ever Eurovision Song Contest in 1956, and has only missed the contest three times since (1994, 1997 and 2001). Despite its 61 appearances, Belgium has won Eurovision only once, back in 1987 with the then 13 years old Sandra Kim and her French song J’aime la vie.

Belgium has had mixed results in the last few years. Their latest Eurovision entry was the young singer Eliot who sang Wake up in Tel Aviv’s edition in 2019. He failed to qualify to the Grand Final.

Belgium will participate in the second half of the first semi-final on 18 May. The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 18, 20 and 22 May in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The show’s producers’ intend the contest to be staged under the scenario B. Read more here.