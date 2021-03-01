Germany: Jendrik performs his Eurovision entry live for the first time

Jendrik, the 2021 German Eurovision hopeful, performed his Eurovision entry ‘I Don’t Feel Hate’ live for the first time on German tv.

Jendrik took the German audience by storm last weekend when he performed his 2021 Eurovision song ‘I Don’t Feel Hate‘ live for the first time on prime time German tv show ‘Schlagerchampions – Das große Fest der Besten‘ in Suhl, Thuringia. The show is hosted by Florian Silbereisen and broadcast on ARD- Das Erste.

About Jendrik

Jendrik grew up in Hamburg as the second eldest of four siblings. He began to play piano and violin when he was young. After finishing high school, he studied musical theatre at the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences. During this course of study, he was already writing his own songs for the ukelele, his favorite instrument.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 63 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

Ben Dolic was set to represent Germany at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry Violent Thing. Unfortunately he was not able to grace the Eurovision stage due to the cancellation of the event.