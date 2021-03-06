Tonight: Festival di Sanremo 2021 Grand Final in Italy

Ciao Europe! We’re heading to Italy tonight, namely to Sanremo where the Grand Finale of the 2021 Sanremo Song Festival is to take place. RAI, the Italian national broadcaster, will once again select its Eurovision hopeful via the internationally acclaimed Italian song contest. The winner of tonight’s competition will be offered the golden ticket to the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Italy will be fifth BIG 5 country to determine its Eurovision 2021 hopeful following France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2021 Sanremo Song Festival’s Grand Finale from 21:00 CET on the following channels:

Rai 1

Rai International (via satellite)

Rai Play webstream

About tonight’s show

The Grand Finale of the 2021 Festival di Sanremo will be held tonight at the Ariston Theatre in Sanremo and will be hosted by Amadeus.

The 26 Campioni candidates will fight for the coveted Sanremo trophy during tonight’s show. The 2021 Sanremo winner will be determined via a combined televoting/press jury/expert jury deliberation.

The winner will be elgible to represent Italy at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, if he/she declines the invite it will be entirely upon RAI’s discretion to deliberate the 2021 Italian Eurovision hopeful.

The Campioni Candidates

Aiello – Ora

– Ora Annalisa – Dieci

– Dieci Arisa – Potevi fare di più

– Potevi fare di più Malika Ayane – Ti piaci così

Ti piaci così Orietta Berti – Quando ti sei innamorato

– Quando ti sei innamorato Bugo – E invece sì

– E invece sì Colapesce / Di Martino – Musica leggerissima

– Musica leggerissima Coma_Cose – Fiamme negli occhi

– Fiamme negli occhi Gio Evan – Arnica

– Arnica Extraliscio Feat. Davide Toffolo – Bianca luce nera

– Bianca luce nera Fasma – Parlami

– Parlami Fulminacci – Santa Marinella

– Santa Marinella Gaia – Cuore amaro

– Cuore amaro Ghemon – Momento perfetto

– Momento perfetto Irama – La genesi del tuo colore

– La genesi del tuo colore La rappresentante di lista – Amare

– Amare Lo Stato Sociale – Combat Pop

– Combat Pop Madame – Voce

– Voce Maneskin – Zitti e buoni

– Zitti e buoni Ermal Meta – Un milione di cose da dirti

– Un milione di cose da dirti Max Gazze’ – Il farmacista

– Il farmacista Michielin/Fedez – Chiamami per nome

– Chiamami per nome Noemi – Glicine

– Glicine Willie Peyote – Mai dire mai (La Locura)

– Mai dire mai (La Locura) Random – Torno a te

– Torno a te Francesco Renga – Quando trovo te

Italy in Eurovision

Italy is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956. The country has won the event twice with Gigliola Cinquetti (1964)and Toto Cutugno (1990).

The country has been represented at the Eurovision Song Contest by its most celebrated and internationally acclaimed artists throughout its Eurovision history: Ana Oxa, Domenico Modugno, Albano, Romina Power, Franco Batiatto, Umberto Tozzi, Mahmood, Matia Bazar, Marco Mengoni, Emma Marrone, Il Volo, Francesco Gabbani, Raphael Gualazzi, Massimo Ranieri, Ricardo Fogli, etc.

Italy withdrew from the competition in 1998 and returned to Eurovision in 2011 after a 13 year hiatus. Since their return to the contest the Italians have enjoyed great success in the event placing 7 times in the top 10 of the scoreboard.

The southern European country has partaken 45 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2020 Diodato was set to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Fai Rumore‘, but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus global outbreak.