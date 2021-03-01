Croatia: Albina drops the official music video of ‘Tick Tock’

The 2021 Croatian Eurovision hopeful, Albina, has released the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Tick Tock’.

Albina was crowned the winner of Dora 2021 and will have the grand honour of representing Croatia at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Tick Tock‘. She released the official music video of her 2021 Eurovision entry last Saturday.

Tick Tock’s official music video has been directed by Sandra Mihaljević and features the following actors: Karla Zelić, Antea Zelić, Marija Mihaljević, Barbara Filipović Abbey Jobe, Matilda Elizabeta Štilinović, Marko Mihaljević, Ana Klaudija Štilinović, Seck Zeen Hong and Nuria Godvera.

Helena Janušević has been responsible for the music video’s choreography. Luciano Plazibat, Stjepan Cutvarić, Devin Juraj, Marko Marić are the dancers accompanying Albina in the music video.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 25 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

Damir Kedzo was set to represent Croatia at Eurovision 2020 with his entry Divlji Vjetre after winning Dora 2020 but the event was cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic.