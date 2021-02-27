How far can Slovenia reach this year? Following her victory in last year’s national selection EMA and the cancellation of the 2020 event, Ana Soklič was offered a second chance to represent her country on the Eurovision stage. Moments ago, the broadcaster RTVSLO released her Eurovision entry.

This year’s edition of EMA was dedicated to the 60th anniversary after the country’s first Eurovision participation (as part of Yugoslavia), as well as the presentation of Ana’s 2021 song, after her internal selection. The show was hosted by Nejc Šmit and the 2018 Slovene entrant, Lea Sirk.

Amen was selected as the Slovene entry among 191 submitted songs to the broadcaster, by an appointed expert jury.

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia entered the Eurovision house as an independent nation back in 1993 and since then it has only missed the contest twice (1994 and 2000), in accordance with the regulations in force at the time. The country’s best result is 7th place, twice achieved, one in 1995 with Darja Svajger and then in 2001 with Nusa Derenda.

The young performers Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl were Slovenia’s latest entry in 2019 with Sebi. They ended up 15th in the Grand Final with 105 points.

Slovenia will participate in the first half of the first semi-final on 18 May. The 65th Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 18, 20 and 22 May in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.