Tonight: Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 in Denmark

Good evening Europe this is Copenhagen calling! We are travelling north tonight, namely to Denmark for Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 as the country is set to select its Eurovision act and entry for Rotterdam!

The Danes will be determining their 2021 Eurovision act and entry tonight during their traditional national final Dansk Melodi Grand Prix. A total of 8 acts will battling for the right to defend the Danish colours at the forthcoming 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in the Netherlands.

How to watch?

You can watch Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

DR 1

DRTV webstream

About Melodi Grand Prix 2021

Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2021 will be held at DR’s Studio 5 in Byen, Denmark with a total of 8 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. DMGP 2021 will be held without an audience due to the COVID 19 global pandemic and restrictions. The Danish national final will be hosted by Martin Brygmman and Tinna Muller.

The candidates

The Cosmic Twins – Silver Bullets

– Silver Bullets Hanna Olivia – Hvilelose Hjerter

– Hvilelose Hjerter Jean Michel – Beautiful

– Beautiful Fyr Og Flamme – Ove Os Pa Hinanden

– Ove Os Pa Hinanden Chief1 & Thomas Buttenschon – Hojt over skyerne

– Hojt over skyerne Claudia Campagnol – Abracadabra

Abracadabra Mike Tramp – Everything is alright

– Everything is alright Nanna Olivia – Hvileløse hjerter

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has participated 48 times at the Eurovision Song Contest. This year will see the country’s 49th Eurovision participation.

Ben & Tan were crowned the winners of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2020 and we were set to represent Denmark at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with their entry ‘Yes‘.